Number of offending companies drops from 1,037 in 2024 to 679 in 2025
Dubai: The number of private-sector companies in the UAE found to have engaged in fake Emiratisation fell by 34.5 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which attributed the decline to stronger inspections and digital monitoring aimed at detecting violations.
Figures released by the ministry showed that the number of companies found to have committed fake Emiratisation violations and subjected to enforcement measures dropped from 1,037 in 2024 to 679 in 2025, a reduction of 358 establishments, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The ministry said it would continue taking firm action against companies attempting to circumvent Emiratisation policies or improperly claim government incentives intended to support the employment of UAE nationals.
It stressed that companies found engaging in such practices would face legal action under applicable laws and regulations.
The decline comes amid efforts to strengthen the integrity of Emiratisation programmes through field inspections, digital verification systems and data analysis designed to identify unusual employment practices.
The ministry is continuing to develop its monitoring tools to detect violations, protect the rights of Emirati employees and ensure that companies complying with employment regulations are not disadvantaged.
The ministry identified three essential elements of a genuine employment relationship between an Emirati employee and an employer: wages, actual work and subordination to the employer's authority.
When these elements are present, the employment relationship is considered genuine rather than fictitious.
Fake Emiratisation occurs when a company obtains a work permit and registers a UAE national as an employee without establishing a genuine employment relationship.
Such arrangements may involve employment contracts that satisfy formal documentation requirements but lack the essential elements of actual employment.
The practice is intended to circumvent laws and ministerial decisions governing Emirati employment in the private sector, meet mandatory Emiratisation targets or unlawfully benefit from government financial support and incentives linked to employment and training.
The ministry explained that enforcement measures against offending establishments are implemented under Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2025, which governs violations and administrative penalties associated with the initiatives and programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.
The measures are intended to strengthen compliance with Emiratisation regulations and prevent companies from exploiting government employment initiatives.
The ministry warned that fake Emiratisation does more than breach employment regulations.
Such practices can distort labour market and Emiratisation indicators, waste public resources intended to support genuine employment and deprive Emirati jobseekers of opportunities to gain experience and advance their careers.
They can also be a disadvantage to companies that genuinely invest in recruiting, training and developing Emirati talent.
The ministry emphasised that Emiratisation policies are designed to build a productive and sustainable Emirati workforce in the private sector, enabling citizens to contribute more actively to economic development, particularly in priority industries.
Achieving that goal requires meaningful jobs, clearly defined responsibilities and opportunities for employees to develop their professional skills, increase productivity and progress in their careers.
The ministry stressed that protecting the integrity of Emiratisation programmes is a shared responsibility involving government authorities, private-sector companies and UAE nationals.
Employers were urged to comply with both the requirements and objectives of Emiratisation policies by offering genuine employment opportunities and assigning meaningful duties to Emirati staff, rather than merely registering them in official systems.
The ministry also cautioned UAE nationals against accepting fictitious employment arrangements and encouraged workers and members of the public to report suspected cases of fake Emiratisation.
Public cooperation, it noted, is essential to prevent abuse, protect the rights of genuine jobseekers and ensure that government incentives and employment support reach those entitled to them.