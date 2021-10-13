Dubai: Around 100,000 passengers passed through Dubai airport on one day this week, in line with the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.
Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant General Director of Airport Passport Affairs Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, said that there is a huge increase in the number of passengers in Dubai since the launch of Expo 2020.
“The number of travellers arriving in Dubai has increased. We had more than 500,000 passengers arriving recently and we expect to receive between 15 to 20 million visitors during the next six months,” said Maj Gen Al Shanqiti. “This week, around 100,000 passengers passed through Dubai airport on one day alone (October 11).”
Maj Gen Al Shanqiti said GDRFA-Dubai is ready to ease travelers’ movement to Dubai despite the increasing number of passengers.
“The passengers’ movement will be easy and fast during Expo 2020 Dubai. Our officers are taking all precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19 ,” added Maj Gen Al Shanqiti. He said that it is a sign of recovery after the pandemic and will be important to boost the local economy.
Lt General Al Merri General Director of GDRFA-Dubai had earlier said that 477,101 passengers have arrived in Dubai since the launch of the mega-event on September 30 until October 10.