Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced a three-day campaign for people who have issues with their visa, such as overstaying in the country and expired permits.
The initiative called ‘A Homeland for All’ aims to provide solutions to individuals who are facing difficulties due to their expired visas or permits .
In an Instagram story on Saturday, GDRFA Dubai said the first phase of the campaign concluded successfully at City Centre Deira on Saturday. It added that the second phase and a new location would be announced soon.
Earlier, also in an Instagram story, Lieutenant Colonel Salem bin Ali, director of the Client Happiness Department at GDRFA Dubai, had urged people to visit at City Centre Deira without any hesitation. Even if people are facing financial issues, solutions will be provided for them, he added.
Lt Col bin Ali said: “Our staff will be there to help people, to let people know what are those procedures even if someone overstayed for 1 day or for 10 years. Do not be afraid to visit us, we are going to find a solution, we are going to clear your problem.
The campaign aims to encourage a culture of compliance with UAE’s entry and residence laws. The GDRFA said the campaign will last till Monday.
The campaign is part of the GDRFA’s efforts to help people address their status issues and avoid facing penalties or legal action.
The authority urged all overstaying individuals to take advantage of this opportunity and visit the designated location during the three-day period.
All measures will be taken to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of the applicants.