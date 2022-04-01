Dubai: Indian expatriate Subramanian had won four minor prizes before, ranging from Dh35 to Dh350. It was on his fifth win that he hit his biggest prize yet — a whopping Dh100,000, during the 70th weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai.
The 55-year-old pharmaceutical marketing supervisor from Sharjah said he would use his winning purse to fulfil his daughter’s dreams. “My 15-year-old daughter is a keyboard prodigy. The prize money will help her accomplish her ambition of becoming a sound engineer,” Subramanian said. He added: “The fact that I have won with Mahzooz five times proves it is a foolproof platform that people can use to make their dreams come true.”
Winners based in Saudi
Two other Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia also won Dh100,000 each in the weekly raffle draw. They too said they would use the prize money for their daughters.
Ibraheem, 54, who runs an electronics store in Saudi Arabia, said: “I can now have my daughter finish medical school without too many liabilities, thanks to Mahzooz.”
Subhashchandra, 54, another Saudi Arabia-based Indian national who won Dh100,000, said: “My daughter is getting married next year. This windfall has come just in time to ensure I can throw her a wedding full of pomp and splendour without running into debt.” He further said: “I’m a Grade 10 dropout who doesn’t speak much English. So, winning such a huge amount with just Dh35 is life-changing for me.”
Meanwhile, the 70th weekly grand draw also saw 14 other winners sharing the Dh1 million second prize, taking home Dh71,428 each.
How to join?
The top prize of Dh10 million will again be up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw on April 2 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on the Mahzooz app and website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.