Dubai: The Dh1 million second prize in the latest weekly Mahzooz Grand Draw was shared equally by 35 participants on Saturday.
EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, said the winners took home Dh28,571 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (5, 11, 29, 42, 45). Additionally, 1,283 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile, the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,749,050.
Dh10 million prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on March 26 at 9pm UAE time.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ in Arabic.