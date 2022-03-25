Dubai: Hameed, a 26-year-old bike messenger from Sharjah, will now be able to help his family build their dream house back home in India. He and two other lucky expatriates won Dh100,000 each at the recent 69th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.
Hameed said of his life-changing moment: “I was really shocked when my friend called me to tell me that I had won. I couldn’t believe him at first. Then, I checked YouTube and saw my name on the show and finally believed it. But the news only sunk in only after I received a call from Mahzooz. Now, I can help my family build our house in India.”
Another winner, Filipino expat Archie, also intends on using his prize money for his house in the Philippines.
“This prize money arrived in perfect time for the home renovation I was planning. Around 80 per cent of my winning will be dedicated to this project. The remainder of the prize will be kept aside for the future my two kids,” added the 41-year-old machine operator, who is a regular Mahzooz draw participant.
Another winner
Syed, another Indian expat who also bagged Dh100,000 in the Raffle Draw, meanwhile, is still grappling with the stroke of luck. “I’m not sure how I will spend this money but I know it will go towards improving our home and my family’s living conditions,” said the 37-year-old hospital clinical assistant who is also a regular Mahzooz draw participant.
He added: “I believe we’re all lucky. It’s just about the right timing to unlock the luck. Keep trying! I’m going to keep participating and eventually win the top prize of Dh 10 million.”
The 69th weekly lMahzooz Grand Draw also saw 35 winners sharing the Dh1 million second-tier prize, taking home Dh28,571 each.
How to participate?
The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.