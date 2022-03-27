Dubai: Fourteen winners shared the Dh1 million second prize in the weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, said on Sunday.
The winners took home Dh71,428 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (14, 37, 42, 44, 47). Additionally, 870 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,604,500.
Top prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on April 2 at 9pm UAE time.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.