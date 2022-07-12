Dubai: A 50-year-old expatriate man based in Dubai, weighing about 180kg, underwent a minimally invasive surgery for removal of a big deer-horn shaped kidney stone that caused him pain and discomfort for more than three years.
Umar had a huge stone in one of his kidneys for the past few years. He had approached several hospitals in different countries, but due to the challenges of the operation and his obesity, doctors refused to conduct a surgery. He was told to lose weight before any surgery could be conducted.
However, Umar he was unable to lose weight. In the meantime, his kidney stone grew to about seven centimetres in diameter and was shaped like a deer-horn, occupying most parts of the 10cm left kidney. In addition, he had continuous left flank pain and recurrent urinary tract infections caused by the stone, which negatively impacted his quality of life.
Best course of treatment
Umar was referred to the Urology Department at Dubai Hospital. Thorough investigations were conducted by the Urology, Cardiology and Anaesthesiology teams at Dubai Hospital and it was decided that the best course of treatment for Umar’s deteriorating condition would be to perform a minimally-invasive operation.
Dr Fariborz Bagheri, consultant urologist at Dubai Hospital, led the operation. He said: “He was kept in prone position and through a one-cm skin incision, the big stone was fragmented into smaller pieces and completely removed by the Urology team. The procedure took two hours and Umar was discharged in a good condition three days after the operation.”
‘Expertise, precision, skill’
Dr Bagheri has more than 30 years of experience in the field of Urology. He and his team have successfully removed kidney stones in morbidly obese patients over the years, using minimally-invasive procedures.
Dr Maryam Al Rayssi, CEO of Dubai Hospital, said: “Advanced, minimally-invasive procedures are challenging operations that need expertise, precision, skill and advanced innovative technologies. Dubai Hospital’s highly-qualified and skilled surgeons, combined with up-to-date technologies for management of all types of challenging kidney and urinary tract stones, led to the successful handling of this complicated case.”