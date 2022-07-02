Abu Dhabi: Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, has organised a special graduation ceremony for its in-house paediatric schooling programme, ‘Tiny Treasures’, and the graduating class of 2022.
Children aged between two and four years old, with varying educational needs, graduated from the unique ‘Tiny Treasures’ program at Amana Healthcare Pediatric Long Term Care Hospital. They attended the graduation ceremony with their family, celebrating with cake and activities.
Launched in 2021, ‘Tiny Treasures’ program provides best-in-class education opportunities to patients receiving long-term ventilated care at the state-of-the-art facility in Al Ain.
Inclusive programme
The programme curriculum, which was formulated keeping the academic, cognitive, physical, and emotional needs of children in mind, is focused on providing children with a platform that is inclusive and helps them seamlessly integrate into the formal schooling system, post treatment.
A multidisciplinary team of specialised educators, child life specialists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists help make the program a success.
‘Tiny Treasures’ programme runs three days a week and includes subjects such as Math, Language and Arts, with focus on building the cognitive skills, fine and gross motor skills, social and emotional skills, sensory regulation and play skills.