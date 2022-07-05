Dubai: Rashid Hospital’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) underwent expansion with support and donation from Seddiqi Holding.
The philanthropic effort led to major expansion of services including a new gym, a rehabilitation section for nervous system injuries, a hydrotherapy pool, an occupational therapy and rehabilitation unit, an upgraded physical medicine and rehabilitation clinic and a sports medicine clinic. Additionally, the department also has a dedicated Retinal Prosthetic Organ Restoration Unit.
The expansion is in line with the growing demand for rehabilitation services provided by Rashid hospital, which has a state-of-the-art Trauma Centre that is a regional centre of excellence for emergency and trauma care.
In 2021, the PMR section received 68,000 patients of which 45,000 were inpatients and 23,000 were outpatients.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority; Abdul Hamid Ahmed Seddiqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seddiqi Holding Group; Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy Director General of DHA; Dr Fahad Baslaib, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and CEO of Rashid Hospital; and Dr Abdul Hamid Al Attar, acting PMR head of the department and director and consultant of Clinical Support Services at Rashid Hospital.
Pivotal expansion project
During the inauguration of the new project, Al Ketbi conveyed his thanks to Seddiqi Holding for their support towards this pivotal expansion project which will directly benefit patients and increase capacity of rehabilitation services. He highlighted that DHA pays significant emphasis to expansion projects in order to enhance capacity and modernise services with an aim to enhance patient experience and provide patient-centred care.
Treating musculoskeletal conditions
Seddiqi said: “On behalf of the Seddiqi family and Seddiqi Holding, we are honoured to support the expansion of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rashid Hospital, an achievement that will enhance the level of health-care services provided by the hospital.”
The PMR department at Rashid Hospital evaluates, diagnoses, treats and rehabilitates patients with musculoskeletal conditions that comprise more than 150 conditions that affect the locomotor system of individuals. They range from those that arise suddenly and are short-lived, such as fractures, sprains and strains, to lifelong conditions associated with ongoing functioning limitations and disability.