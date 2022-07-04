Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the COVID-19 safety protocols for Eid Al Adha, which will fall on Saturday, July 9.
The safety Eid guidelines were announced by Dr. Taher Al Ameri, NCEMA official spokesman on Monday during a special media briefing by NCEMA.
“The UAE continues to embrace its proactive strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the recent increase in the number of infections, confirming its well preparedness to deal with the situation,” Dr. Al Ameri said.
Mosques and prayer halls will be open after the dawn prayers on Eid day. Eid prayer and ceremony shall not exceed 20 minutes, while physical distancing stickers will be placed across the outdoor spaces surrounding mosques.
The entry and exit of worshippers will be supervised by police patrols, volunteers and imams, to prevent overcrowding and maintain order.
Worshippers must wear face masks at all times, maintain physical distancing of one metre and use personal or single-use prayer mats. People are advised to avoid gatherings, handshakes and physical greetings, and opt for verbal greetings, a statement said.
“The protocol includes several conditions related to Eid Al Adha celebrations, including the need to have an active green pass on the Al Hosn app and adhering to relevant precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing, especially when sitting with vulnerable society segments, such as people of determination, the elderly and people with chronic diseases,” said Dr. Al Ameri.
“We urge the public to use electronic alternatives to distribute cash bonuses and gifts, and limit celebrations to immediate family members and relatives, as well as avoid physical greetings,” he added. Community members have been urged to continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures for their own safety.
After the arrival of Hajj pilgrims, PCR test is optional at airports, but is mandatory on the fourth day of arrival.