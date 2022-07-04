Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a digital awareness-raising campaign on its social media platforms to outline all health instructions and precautions that pilgrims need to be taken before and during travel in conjunction with them leaving for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
The ministry also started a similar programme at the country’s airports to benefit as many pilgrims as possible before leaving the country. Additionally, MoHAP teams were present with pilgrims at airports to provide free testing, such as blood pressure and diabetes checks, and to inform them of health instructions and guidelines. They also provided pilgrims with information on how to contact the Hajj mission management when necessary.
Themed “Your safety is priority”, the online campaign features a video explaining all health instructions and guidelines pilgrims must follow before and while traveling. The video also stressed the importance of getting all necessary vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance with the guidelines endorsed by health authorities.
MoHAP urged pilgrims to strictly follow preventive health precautions in order to avoid heat exhaustion and physical stress while traveling, as well as to maintain good cleanliness and a healthy diet, use facemasks, and contact doctors as soon as they develop any symptoms.
The awareness campaign comes in line with the ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims especially those with chronic diseases, senior citizens and pregnant women and to provide citizens with all forms of support in collaboration with relevant health and government entities.