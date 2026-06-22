EWEC highlights role of women engineers in driving UAE’s clean energy future

Female engineers power Abu Dhabi’s shift to clean, reliable water and energy
Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has highlighted the contribution of female engineers and technical specialists to the UAE’s energy transition as it marked International Women in Engineering Day 2026.
This year’s global theme, “Engineering Intelligence”, focuses on the innovation, technical skills and problem-solving abilities required to build a more sustainable future.
EWEC said women continue to play a key role across several areas of its operations, including renewable energy, water desalination, data science, system planning and grid management.
According to the company, women make up around a quarter of its workforce, with one-third of them working in engineering and advanced technical roles.
EWEC said its female engineers are helping develop smarter systems, improve forecasting and strengthen water and electricity infrastructure across Abu Dhabi.
Their work supports several national goals, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035, the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.
Eng. Mahra AlKhaja, Senior Vice President of Data Management and AI at EWEC, said engineering expertise remains central to the company’s future plans.
“Through data management and artificial intelligence, we are able to turn complex information into practical insights that support decision-making across Abu Dhabi’s water and energy network,” she said.
She added that more women are taking on leadership and technical positions in the sector and helping shape the future of national infrastructure.
“The UAE’s energy transition is moving forward quickly, and women engineers are playing an important role in making that happen,” AlKhaja said.
Female engineers at EWEC are also involved in long-term planning and the delivery of major infrastructure projects.
Eng. Zainab AlHaddad, Specialist Water System Optimisation Engineer, said her role focuses on ensuring Abu Dhabi’s water network operates efficiently while supporting the integration of large-scale reverse osmosis desalination plants.
“We constantly analyse system data to balance supply and demand, improve efficiency and reduce the energy used in water production,” she said.
“It is rewarding to know that the work we do contributes directly to securing the UAE’s water supply.”
EWEC said it continues to support the development of female engineering talent through mentoring programmes, leadership opportunities and specialised technical training in areas such as renewable energy, desalination technologies, grid reliability and system operations.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to increasing women’s participation in engineering and technical fields, saying their expertise remains essential to building a sustainable and low-carbon future for the UAE.
As the country continues to expand its renewable energy projects, EWEC said women engineers will remain at the forefront of efforts to support innovation, efficiency and long-term sustainability.