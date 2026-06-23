World Environment Day 2026: UAE initiative plants 67 trees, recycles 1 tonne of e-waste in Dubai

Aster Volunteers expand GCC-wide climate action through afforestation and e-waste drives
Marking World Environment Day 2026, a UAE-based community initiative combined tree planting and electronic waste recycling drives to highlight practical steps towards environmental sustainability.
Activities in Dubai included planting saplings at a public park in collaboration with municipal authorities, alongside the collection and safe recycling of over one tonne of electronic waste across healthcare facilities.
The efforts form part of an ongoing programme aimed at strengthening climate action and promoting responsible consumption practices in the region.
As a central part of the campaign, Aster Volunteers UAE partnered with Dubai Municipality’s Agricultural Department to orchestrate a targeted tree plantation drive at Al Khawaneej Park.
Led by T. J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head of Governance and Corporate Affairs at Aster DM Healthcare, the initiative introduced a bio-diverse selection of native and ornamental species.
The initiative successfully added 67 trees to the park, utilising a strategic mix of both native and ornamental species selected for their environmental benefits and aesthetic value:
Native and resilient species: Neem and olive trees, chosen for their durability in the regional climate.
Ornamental species: Gulmohar and golden trumpet trees, introduced to enhance local biodiversity and canopy coverage.
Separately, Aster Volunteers UAE completed its fifth e-waste collection drive under the “Aster Green Choices” initiative, recycling 1,043 kg of electronic waste across selected facilities in the country.
Collection points were set up across Aster and Medcare units, allowing participation from staff, patients and community members.
The e-waste was processed in partnership with recycling firm Clear Earth, which handled certified and compliant disposal.
The latest drive adds to earlier editions, taking total e-waste recycled across the GCC to 3,041 kg.
Previous cumulative total: 1,998 kg (following a 750 kg yield in the 4th edition)
New cumulative total: 3,041 kg of e-waste recycled across the GCC.
Officials said the twin initiatives aim to address both long-term ecological restoration through afforestation and immediate environmental risks linked to electronic waste.
"Environmental sustainability is a fundamental pillar of Aster’s mission and is deeply embedded in our ESG framework aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare. "While tree plantation drives contribute to long-term ecological restoration, responsible e-waste recycling addresses an urgent environmental concern today."
The group said its sustainability work is aligned with broader ESG commitments and UN Sustainable Development Goals, spanning healthcare, education and community outreach programmes.
Aster Volunteers, the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, says it has built a global volunteer network of more than 100,000 members across 22 countries over the past nine years, with reported outreach to over eight million people.
The organisation runs programmes spanning healthcare access, disaster relief, education support and environmental initiatives across the GCC, India and South Asia.