Dubai: Emirati author Sara Galadari has launched her latest novel The Elemental, which has been ranked No 1 in the horror category and No 5 in the fantasy category on Amazon UAE.
The novel is now available on Kindle and as a bestseller on Amazon UAE.
Cryptic messages
Galadari combines a suspenseful mystery steeped in the elements of dark fantasy, time travel and the search for truth in her latest offering. The story is centred around a young woman’s adventures in unravelling a set of cryptic messages that warns of a devastating future, which leads her to unveil the long-lost dark past of her world. Together with her friends, she enters into a race against time to defeat the sinister forces working to seize and corrupt her world and discovers that not all enemies appear as they seem.
Keeping ties
The Elemental is a dark fantasy that explores how the key to a promising future can lie in stories from the past. The characters’ experiences also navigate how adversity and the search for power can shape the most unlikely heroes and villains, and reveal that true power comes from within. The overall message of the story emphasises the value of healthy ties with family and friends and how preserving history and cultivating knowledge can yield societal progress.