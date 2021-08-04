Image Credit: Gulf News

The future of higher education: Why universities must innovate to succeed

August 12

The fourth industrial revolution and the Covid-19 pandemic have radically altered the ways companies operate and recruit their workforce to thrive in the future world of work. A study by the US-based Institute for the Future estimates that around 85 per cent of the jobs that today’s learners will be doing in 2030 haven’t been invented yet. This will require tomorrow’s graduates to have the appropriate skills to continually adapt to new ways of working and new occupations as well as the ability to retrain themselves throughout their careers.

During this seminar, top UAE educators will discuss how the pandemic is initiating a revolution in the higher education sector, encouraging universities to rethink effective student learning experiences. They will also discuss how universities are navigating the future labour market, constantly innovating to emerge stronger in the new normal.

Pandemic opportunities: Courses and degrees for the new world of work

August 13

The consequences of the pandemic has taught us a lot. It has not only changed how we work and where we work from, it has made us understand that we must remain adaptable in the workplace to sustain and thrive in uncertain times. The rapid migration to digital technology during the pandemic has also led to an acceleration in the creation of new roles with new skill sets.

With the labour market fast evolving, it might be worth considering degrees that are more versatile, helping students develop the necessary skills needed to enhance their employability in today’s fast-paced world. During this panel discussion, top UAE educators talk about the programmes universities in the UAE have or they are launching this year to cater to the fields that will be in demand in the post-Covid workplace. They will also touch upon their collaborations with businesses, research associations and entrepreneurs to initiate cross-sector, future-focused research and learning, making curricula more impactful.

How to improve your career prospects while at university

August 14

Industries and organisations globally are facing a wave of disruptive forces, requiring employees to thrive in an uncertain world with multidisciplinary skill sets. To survive in this dynamic business environment, it’s critical to start early, learn the tricks of the trade, and improve your employability while at university so that you can gain a competitive edge over other candidates when you graduate.

While classroom instructions continues to form a critical part of the teaching pedagogy, many universities have started engaging with students through project-based learning, simulation and role-play, and internship programmes, helping them develop many practical and applicable skills such as strategic thinking, creativity, confidence, discipline, communication, leadership and more.

Universities are also actively encouraging students to access their networks of peers, teachers and alumni, which can be invaluable when looking for a new job opportunity, ongoing mentorship, or support for their entrepreneurial ventures in the future. Join academic experts from leading universities in the UAE as we discuss how students can shape their career paths while they study.

