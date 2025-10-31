GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Accident causes delays in Sharjah, police urge caution

Motorists advised to use alternative routes to stay safe and avoid traffic delays

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Police have advised motorists to exercise extreme caution and remain alert while driving in the area. Photo used for illustrative purpose only
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has reported a traffic accident blocking Al Dhayd Street between Intersection No. 6 and Intersection No. 7.

Sharjah Police have urged drivers to exercise caution and remain alert, advising motorists to use alternative routes to ensure safety and prevent further congestion.

Motorists are advised to stay updated on traffic developments and follow official police guidance while commuting in the area.

Motorists are also reminded that responsible driving are essential to prevent further accidents and to ensure smooth traffic flow while emergency operations continue.

