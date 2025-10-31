UAE traffic alert: Accident causes delays in Sharjah, police urge caution

Motorists advised to use alternative routes to stay safe and avoid traffic delays
Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has reported a traffic accident blocking Al Dhayd Street between Intersection No. 6 and Intersection No. 7.
Sharjah Police have urged drivers to exercise caution and remain alert, advising motorists to use alternative routes to ensure safety and prevent further congestion.
Motorists are advised to stay updated on traffic developments and follow official police guidance while commuting in the area.
Motorists are also reminded that responsible driving are essential to prevent further accidents and to ensure smooth traffic flow while emergency operations continue.
