UAE traffic alert: Rush hour and roadworks cause severe delays on Dubai-Sharjah roads

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive with caution in the affected area

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Emirates road traffic
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists across Dubai are facing significant traffic delays this morning, October 6, with major routes experiencing heavy congestion. Real-time traffic analysis confirms substantial slowdowns on key roads, especially for drivers commuting towards the city.

Traffic is particularly dense on both Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Drivers should brace for slow-moving conditions on Al Khail Road and in the Al Quoz 4 area as well. Traffic conditions on E311 are currently congested near International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis as well.

Further delays are currently impacting the eastern and northern sectors, specifically affecting Ras Al Khor Road and Al Aweer Road.

Earlier, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the temporary closure of the exit from King Faisal Street to Al Wahda Street (heading towards Dubai) to facilitate essential road improvement projects. These works, which are crucial for enhancing traffic flow and reducing congestion, will be in effect until Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Authorities urge commuters to drive with extreme caution, allow for longer journey times, maintain a safe following distance, and exercise patience while navigating the affected area.

