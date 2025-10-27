Morning rush: Heavy traffic causes delays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Live Google Maps data confirms traffic congestion across major roads in the UAE
Dubai: The morning rush hour on Monday, October 27, 2025, has resulted in significant traffic congestion across the UAE roads particularly impacting drivers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Real-time traffic analysis from Google Maps confirms substantial slowdowns and high traffic volume on all major inter-emirate and city highways. Motorists are urged to check live navigation tools and factor in extended journey times to reach their destinations.
The most critical delays are concentrated on routes inbound to Dubai, a recurring challenge during the start of the working week.
Commuters from Sharjah and Ajman are facing extreme delays on both the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611). On the E311, traffic is stop-start from the Sharjah border, with prolonged congestion extending through the Muhaisnah and Mirdif areas.
Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), is experiencing heavy slowdowns, notably in the stretch between the World Trade Centre and the Dubai Marina. Drivers on Al Khail Road should also anticipate bottlenecks, especially near the access points for Dubai Festival City and the Business Bay Corridor.
Traffic in the capital is heavy but generally more flowing compared to Dubai's primary commuter routes, though typical peak-hour congestion is evident near the main convergence points.
Expect delays around the major bridge crossings, specifically the Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta Bridge, as a high volume of traffic converges into the capital.
Drivers are reminded that a variable speed limit remains in effect on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road following a recent accident, with limits reduced to 80 km/hr to ensure road safety. Additionally, the new automated variable speed system on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road is active, urging motorists to follow the dynamic speed signs displayed on overhead digital boards.
