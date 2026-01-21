Dubai teacher killed in weekend road accident; school mourns

Expat teacher was popular educator who quickly won hearts; counselling offered to pupils
Dubai: A Dubai school is mourning the loss of one of its teachers who died in a road accident over the weekend.
Sebastian Charles, a Year 4 teacher at Durham School Dubai, tragically passed away, the school's principal announced in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday.
Although Charles had been with the British school in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) for only a short time, he had quickly established himself as a very popular teacher with the children in his class and around the school, according to the communication sent to parents.
Principal Kieran McLaughlin wrote in the circular that Charles was well-liked and respected among the staff for his professional attitude and care for the children. “He will be missed greatly,” he wrote.
“By their nature, schools are about hope for the future, and the passing of any member of our community hits us hard,” McLaughlin stated in the circular.
He said that the staff had been informed and were fully focused on ensuring pupils who require support during this difficult time are well cared for.
The school has arranged for a grievance counsellor from a private hospital to be available for any students needing bereavement support. Parents have been asked to direct requests for external support to their child's class teacher, in addition to the help being provided by the pastoral team.
In the letter, McLaughlin encouraged parents to talk to their children about the sad news.
“Children can react in different ways to situations such as these and may need support of different kinds. If you feel you need advice or support in managing your child’s grief, then please do let us know,” he wrote.
The principal also asked the school community to respect the teacher’s memory and the wishes of his family. He requested the school community to refrain from speculation either in person or on social media.
“In the fullness of time, we as a community will remember Mr Charles appropriately,” he assured them.
As a result of the tragedy, the school has postponed its planned sports day activities for EYFS and Key Stage 1, which were scheduled for Wednesday. The events will now take place next week.
The principal assured parents that the school community is doing everything possible to support children during this distressing time.
When contacted by Gulf News, the principal said the school would not be making any further statements at this time.
