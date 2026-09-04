GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Ajman Civil Defence honors boy, 9, for helping stop house fire

Quick-thinking child and grandmother contained blaze before it spread, officials say

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Quick-thinking Ajman boy helps stop house fire
Quick-thinking Ajman boy helps stop house fire
Ajman Civil Defence

Ajman: Ajman Civil Defence has honored a nine-year-old boy for his quick thinking and courage after he helped prevent a house fire from spreading.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman recognized Rashid Abdullah Al Hosani for his swift response when a fire broke out at his home. Officials said the boy, with the assistance of his grandmother, managed to contain and extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the house.

According to Civil Defence, Rashid acted immediately after noticing the fire. He soaked a blanket in water and used it, together with his grandmother, to put out the flames, helping avert a potentially more serious incident.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

To acknowledge his actions, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, represented by the centers administration, welcomed Rashid to its headquarters and presented him with an award of appreciation.

During the visit, Rashid was given a tour of Civil Defence facilities, where he viewed firefighting vehicles and equipment and learned about the daily responsibilities of firefighters. He also took part in an awareness session on fire prevention and safety procedures with Civil Defence personnel.

Officials said the incident highlights the importance of safety awareness programmes conducted by Civil Defence in cooperation with schools and educational institutions. They noted that such initiatives help students turn safety knowledge into practical behaviour that can reduce the risk of accidents and emergencies.

Despite the positive outcome, Civil Defence stressed that children should not attempt to fight fires on their own. Authorities said the correct response is to immediately alert an adult, move away from the source of danger and contact the Civil Defence emergency services to ensure everyone's safety.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ajman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Civil defence personnel stand at the site of a hotel fire in Kolkata on August 19, 2026.

India hotel fire kills 9, more injured

1m read
The authority advised owners to inspect electrical wiring and connections regularly and ensure that suitable fire extinguishers are readily available and maintained in good working order.

Sharjah issues caravan fire safety guidelines

1m read
Overnight Dubai South fire caused by workshop accident

Overnight Dubai South fire caused by workshop accident

1m read
The blaze was successfully contained and prevented from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings.

Ajman tower fire contained, no injuries reported

1m read