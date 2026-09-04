Quick-thinking child and grandmother contained blaze before it spread, officials say
Ajman: Ajman Civil Defence has honored a nine-year-old boy for his quick thinking and courage after he helped prevent a house fire from spreading.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman recognized Rashid Abdullah Al Hosani for his swift response when a fire broke out at his home. Officials said the boy, with the assistance of his grandmother, managed to contain and extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the house.
According to Civil Defence, Rashid acted immediately after noticing the fire. He soaked a blanket in water and used it, together with his grandmother, to put out the flames, helping avert a potentially more serious incident.
To acknowledge his actions, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, represented by the centers administration, welcomed Rashid to its headquarters and presented him with an award of appreciation.
During the visit, Rashid was given a tour of Civil Defence facilities, where he viewed firefighting vehicles and equipment and learned about the daily responsibilities of firefighters. He also took part in an awareness session on fire prevention and safety procedures with Civil Defence personnel.
Officials said the incident highlights the importance of safety awareness programmes conducted by Civil Defence in cooperation with schools and educational institutions. They noted that such initiatives help students turn safety knowledge into practical behaviour that can reduce the risk of accidents and emergencies.
Despite the positive outcome, Civil Defence stressed that children should not attempt to fight fires on their own. Authorities said the correct response is to immediately alert an adult, move away from the source of danger and contact the Civil Defence emergency services to ensure everyone's safety.