According to Civil Defence, Rashid acted immediately after noticing the fire. He soaked a blanket in water and used it, together with his grandmother, to put out the flames, helping avert a potentially more serious incident.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman recognized Rashid Abdullah Al Hosani for his swift response when a fire broke out at his home. Officials said the boy, with the assistance of his grandmother, managed to contain and extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the house.

During the visit, Rashid was given a tour of Civil Defence facilities, where he viewed firefighting vehicles and equipment and learned about the daily responsibilities of firefighters. He also took part in an awareness session on fire prevention and safety procedures with Civil Defence personnel.

Despite the positive outcome, Civil Defence stressed that children should not attempt to fight fires on their own. Authorities said the correct response is to immediately alert an adult, move away from the source of danger and contact the Civil Defence emergency services to ensure everyone's safety.

Officials said the incident highlights the importance of safety awareness programmes conducted by Civil Defence in cooperation with schools and educational institutions. They noted that such initiatives help students turn safety knowledge into practical behaviour that can reduce the risk of accidents and emergencies.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.