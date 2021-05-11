Abu Dhabi: Anyone found organising or attending an Eid gathering could be fined up to Dh10,000 for violating COVID-19 precautions, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
According to the law, a Dh10,000 fine is imposed on a person who organises a gathering that includes a large number of people or does not allow for appropriate social distancing for all attendees. Anyone attending such a gathering will also receive a Dh5,000 fine.
The Abu Dhabi Police stressed that the regulations apply to all venues, including private farms in the emirate.
Avoid risky traditions
This year, in a bid to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, UAE authorities have urged residents to celebrate the Eid holiday with members of their own household. Regular Eid traditions like sharing food and gifts with neighbours and friends, or distributing cash gifts, must also be avoided in order to limit the spread of infectious disease. Even the customary Eid embrace must be shunned in favour of public safety, and residents have been advised to share greetings virtually during the holiday period.
Report violations
The Abu Dhabi Police has also urged residents to report any COVID-19 violation by calling 8002626 toll-free, by messaging 2828 or emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae.
Ramadan fines
Over the last week of Ramadan alone, authorities in Abu Dhabi issued 4,210 fines for people found attending or organising 72 different gatherings that violated COVID-19 precautionary measures.