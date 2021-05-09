Dubai Metro Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday announced the timings of its services during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The revised service timing applies to customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

Parking

Except for multi-level parking terminals, public parking in Dubai will be free from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday) to Shawaal 3 (Friday or Saturday). The fare will be reactivated on Shawaal 4 (Saturday or Sunday).

Dubai Metro

The timing of Dubai Metro on the Green Line will be: On Wednesday and Thursday from 5.30am to 1.am (of the following day). On Friday, from 10am to 1am of the following day, and on Saturday from 5.30am to 12am midnight.

Dubai Tram

The timing of the Dubai Tram will be as follows: On Wednesday and Thursday from 6am to 1am (of the following day). On Friday, from 9am to 1am (of the following day), and on Saturday from 6am to 1am (of the following day).

Public buses

The Public Buses (Dubai Bus) will operate during the holiday as follows: Main Stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 4am to 12.30 am (past midnight), and Al Ghubaiba Station from 4.15am to 1am (of the following day).

Metro link buses

The Metro Link Bus Service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 6am to 9pm. (The timing of all Metro Link services is synchronised with the metro timetables.)

Intercity buses

The Intercity Bus and Commercial Coaches will be operating as follows: Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will be operating Route E306 around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail). The Union Square Station will operate from 4.25am to 12.15 am (past midnight), Etisalat Metro Station from 5am to 9pm, and Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.20am to 10.40pm. The timing of External Stations will be as follows: Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.15pm, and Ajman Station from 4.30am to 11.00pm.

Vehicle Testing

The service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) and customer happiness centres will be closed from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday) to Shawaal 3 (Friday or Saturday).

Smart centres

The smart customers happiness centre at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara and RTA Head Office will continue to work 24/7 as usual.

Marine transport

The Marine Transport will operate from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday) to Shawaal 3 (Friday or Saturday) as follows: The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12pm (noon) to 12am (midnight). In addition, there will be touristic trips on Dubai Creek from 4pm to 11pm.

The Water Taxi will be operating on demand and the service will be available from 12pm (noon) to 8pm. Customers need to make pre-booking.

The Traditional Abra at Dubai Creek (Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas) from 10am to 1am (of the following day), Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha from 10am to 12.30am (past midnight), Al Fahidi – Old Deira Souq from 10am to 12.30am (past midnight).

The Ferry will run service as follows during Eid Al Fitr holiday: (Al Ghubaiba-Dubai Water Canal-Dubai Marina Mall) on all days at 11am, 1pm and 6.30pm.