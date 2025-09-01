GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE schools to enforce stricter attendance rules

UAE’s Ministry of Education tightens absence regulations for students

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE schools to enforce stricter attendance rules

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has introduced new attendance and absence rules for the 2025–26 academic year, tightening monitoring and increasing parental involvement.

Under the revised system, a warning will be issued after just one day of unexcused absence. If a student records 15 unexcused days in a single school year, both the student’s file and their guardian will be referred to the relevant authorities and child protection entities.

To enhance oversight, the ministry will implement an instant notification system that alerts parents immediately when their children miss school.

The regulations also stipulate that absences falling on Fridays, or directly before or after official holidays, will be counted as two days. Unexcused absences are capped at five days per term and 15 days per year. Students exceeding this limit may be required to repeat the academic year.

Parents retain the right to appeal within five working days of being notified of any action.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEEducationUAE schools

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New rules could put your child in disciplinary trouble

New rules could put your child in disciplinary trouble

3m read
Students were given a warm welcome with sweets and colourful decorations at Pakistan Education Academy in Dubai.

Watch: UAE students go back to school as AI era begins

5m read
Tears, laughter and hugs as UAE students celebrate record exam results.

UAE students smash records in A-Level and BTEC results

4m read
From must-have storage organisers to hydration essentials, we’ve got you covered with affordable picks that make school life smoother and more fun—all without stretching your wallet.

Back to school shopping guide under Dh1000

4m read