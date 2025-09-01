UAE schools to enforce stricter attendance rules

UAE’s Ministry of Education tightens absence regulations for students
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has introduced new attendance and absence rules for the 2025–26 academic year, tightening monitoring and increasing parental involvement.
Under the revised system, a warning will be issued after just one day of unexcused absence. If a student records 15 unexcused days in a single school year, both the student’s file and their guardian will be referred to the relevant authorities and child protection entities.
To enhance oversight, the ministry will implement an instant notification system that alerts parents immediately when their children miss school.
The regulations also stipulate that absences falling on Fridays, or directly before or after official holidays, will be counted as two days. Unexcused absences are capped at five days per term and 15 days per year. Students exceeding this limit may be required to repeat the academic year.
Parents retain the right to appeal within five working days of being notified of any action.
