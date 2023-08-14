Sharjah: More nurseries will open in Sharjah emirate for the upcoming academic year (2023-24) for hundreds of children on the waiting list.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the plan of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), regarding government nurseries in the emirate for the new school term.
The plan includes adding a new nursery in Al Hamriyah area, and expanding nurseries in the Central Region of the emirate to accommodate 40 children who were on the waiting list.
It also includes the maintenance and reopening of two closed nurseries in Khorfakkan and Kalba, each to accommodate 31 children on the waiting list.
The plan also includes the construction of a new nursery in Dibba Al Hisn to accommodate 25 children on the waiting list and additional children.
In the city of Sharjah, the plan approved by Ruler of Sharjah included accommodating 500 children on the waiting list by opening two new nurseries at the beginning of the school year in Al Suyoh and Wasit suburbs to accommodate 178 children each, and renting a new nursery to accommodate the remaining 141 children on the waiting list.
Sheikh Sultan, who is President of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, also approved 62 scholarships of the academy’s students for the academic year 2023-24.