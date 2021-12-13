Sharjah: Government nurseries in Sharjah will switch to a four-day work system and three-day weekend as of January 1, 2022, local media reported.
The weekend in Sharjah government nurseries will include Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The move comes in line with wise directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure family stability in Sharjah.
According to Sharjah Education Council, the work week in nurseries will go from Monday to Thursday from 6.45 am to 4pm.
Earlier last week, the Sharjah Executive Council changed the weekly work system in all government entities in the emirate, to become four working days from Monday to Thursday, and the weekend becomes Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The change includes the official working hours of government entities to be from 7.30 in the morning to 3.30 in the afternoon, with the implementation of the new system starting from January 1, 2022.
On Tuesday December 7, it was announced that the public sector workers will adopt a four-and-a-half day working week commencing January 1, 2022. Government employees will work from Monday to Thursday with a half day on Friday, making Saturday and Sunday the new weekend.
The new schedule gives federal government employees an eight-hour workday, where they will work from 7.30am to 3.30pm. They will also work for four-and-a-half hours on Friday, from 7.30am to noon.