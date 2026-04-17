UAE resumes in-person Quran classes across mosques
Dubai: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced the resumption of in-person learning at all Quran memorisation centres and study circles in mosques across the UAE, effective Monday, April 20, 2026.
The authority called on all male and female students to adhere strictly to the approved study schedules, emphasising the importance of regular attendance and commitment to the structured timetables set by the authority.
The move comes as schools across the UAE also resume in-person classes on Monday, amid a gradual return to normal schedules following recent disruptions.