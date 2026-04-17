GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

In-person classes resume at Quran learning centres across UAE mosques from Monday

UAE resumes in-person Quran classes across mosques

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced the resumption of in-person learning at all Quran memorisation centres.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced the resumption of in-person learning at all Quran memorisation centres.
Razia Khatoon/Gulf News reader

Dubai: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced the resumption of in-person learning at all Quran memorisation centres and study circles in mosques across the UAE, effective Monday, April 20, 2026.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The authority called on all male and female students to adhere strictly to the approved study schedules, emphasising the importance of regular attendance and commitment to the structured timetables set by the authority. 

The move comes as schools across the UAE also resume in-person classes on Monday, amid a gradual return to normal schedules following recent disruptions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi slams racist and bully claims

Dubai Bling Star Ebraheem Al Samadi comes clean

5m read
Saudi Arabia unveils 1,000-year-old Quran manuscript

Saudi Arabia unveils 1,000-year-old Quran manuscript

2m read
Can a seller resell a car after giving POA?

Can a seller resell a car after giving POA?

1m read
When children contribute to household chores, they learn far more than practical skills - they learn time management and accountability.

Preparing children for an independent life after school

3m read