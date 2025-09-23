GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Every day counts! New Abu Dhabi school attendance rules parents must know

Parents alert: 9 days off could trigger action in Abu Dhabi schools

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
New policy tightens attendance and discipline in Abu Dhabi schools
New policy tightens attendance and discipline in Abu Dhabi schools

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has called on parents to ensure their children attend school regularly, stressing that “every day of attendance is a step toward success.”

ADEK released updated guidelines as part of its student affairs policies for the 2025–26 academic year. Punctual and consistent attendance is deemed essential for responsibility, learning quality, and long-term achievement.

Absence thresholds

  • Kindergarten: Missing more than 10% of the school year (18 days) is considered problematic.

  • Grade 1–12: Absences exceeding 5% (9 days) will trigger concern.

These rules apply to both excused and unexcused absences.

Excused vs. unexcused absences

  • Excused: Illness, pre-scheduled medical appointments, bereavement of close family members, official government commitments, participation in competitions/events, public holidays, study leave for exams approved by ADEK, and government-mandated school closures.

  • Unexcused: Family holidays during the school year, staying home without notifying the school, non-urgent medical visits, and absences due to ordinary weather conditions.

Tardiness and medical absences

Schools are required to track repeated tardiness and may apply disciplinary measures.

  • Parents can excuse up to 3 consecutive days or a maximum of 12 days per year with a simple note.

  • From the 4th day onward, an official medical certificate approved by the Department of Health is required.

  • For chronic illnesses, additional medical documentation is needed if absences exceed 12 days.

Student and parental responsibilities

Even for excused absences, students remain responsible for completing all missed assignments, exams, and coursework. Parents must notify schools promptly and provide the required documentation to avoid absences being recorded as unexcused.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE schools

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi schools issue strict new professional code

Abu Dhabi schools issue strict new professional code

3m read
Previously, teachers were only required to complete 25 hours of training annually under ADEK’s teaching quality standards.

Abu Dhabi private schools triple teacher training hours

1m read
12 ways parents can get banned from Abu Dhabi schools

12 ways parents can get banned from Abu Dhabi schools

3m read
Students at a school in Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Abu Dhabi tightens school drop-off, pick-up rules

2m read