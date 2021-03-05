Dubai: India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday revised the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 Board exams for 2021.
For class 10 finals, the Science exam has been postponed to May 21. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 15. The Mathematics exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 21, has now been slated for June 2.
For class 12 Science, the Physics examination will now be held on June 8. It was originally scheduled for May 13. Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exams have also ben rescheduled to May 31.
The dates for the Arts stream have also been revised. The Geography exam will now be held on June 3. It was earlier scheduled to be held on June 2.
Details about the entire schedule of exams for classes 10 and 12 can be obtained from the CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in.