Dr Saif Al Shaali, Vice Chancellor, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (right), is seen here with Deep Adhikari, Director Examinations Gulf South Cluster, British Council, at the launch of the new IELTS test centre Image Credit: Supplied

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has signed an agreement with the British Council to accredit the university as a testing centre for the English proficiency test (IELTS) starting from the last month. This step is a new achievement for the university, which gives students throughout the UAE the opportunity to take the IELTS test at the university, both at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and at its branch in Ajman.

Commenting on this strategic cooperation, Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri MBZUH Chancellor stated, "Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities is keen to provide a distinguished service to all students and create an integrated educational environment that meets the students' needs, and our signing of this strategic agreement is part of the university's ongoing development plans that aim to make the campus a distinct scientific and cultural center to serve the community of all segments. The IELTS test is an important tool for enrolling in universities, entering the labor market and achieving excellence in professional and educational fields. The university's distinctive status as the first-of-its-kind specialized in the humanities makes it the best host to this global test. "

On behalf of the British Council, Deep Adhikari, Director Examinations Gulf South Cluster said, “The accreditation of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, as the British Council IELTS registration centre and testing venue for paper-based and computer-delivered IELTS tests, is an exceptional addition to the list of licensed centres in the UAE. The partnership is an important step that reflects the British Council's commitment to continue supporting the country's higher education institutions. "