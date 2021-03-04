Brighton College, Dubai, students Madeleine Cranitch and Ross Bannerman, who received 9 grades. Image Credit: supplied

Abu Dhabi: Students across the UAE are today celebrating some of their GCSE and A-level grades, which were announced by British curriculum exam boards.

The grades pertain to subjects and subject modules that were tested during the winter. In many major British exam boards, students can attend certain final exams, or subject modules, in exams held over the winter or they can opt to appear for the exams during the May-June exam session.

Al Yasmina Academy, under the Aldar Academies group, announced a 100 per cent pass rate for Math GCSE’s and A-level Biology exams taken in January 2020.

“The results exceeded expectations, with 50 per cent of students awarded an A* grade in Maths. All the students’ Maths exams were higher than expected. Year 13 students who took the International A-level in Biology achieved grades between A* to B,” Al Yasmina said in a statement.

Jared Nolan

“Our students across the board continue to impress and set new levels of achievements. It is nothing short of remarkable. Preparing for exams is a stressful time for students. So for everybody to get these results under difficult circumstances during COVID-19 is absolutely outstanding. Each and every student is a credit to themselves and their families for the way they have prepared for these exams and got the results to match their hard work,” said Jared Nolan, Al Yasmina principal.

IGCSE or GCSE results are graded between 9 to 1, with 9 being the topmost grade. In the case of A-levels, grades range from A* to E, with A* being the highest achievable grade.

At GEMS Cambridge International School in Abu Dhabi, a total of 269 students in Years 11, 12 and 13 received their final grades and modular results for Arabic, English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Math, and Statistics. The school reported outstanding performance in all subject areas.

In Year 11 IGCSE Math, 145 students appeared for the exams, with 87 per cent gaining a grade between 9-4, and 77 per cent achieved scored between 9-5. In addition, 18 per cent achieved the top grade of 9.

“More impressively, 90 per cent of the students made better than expected progress, with 47 per cent surpassing this by more than one grade,” the school said in a statement.

On the other hand, there were notable highlights in Year 13 grades. In Psychology, there was a 100 per cent pass rate, with 75 per cent of the grades being between A-B, and 50 per cent of the students achieved an A grade. A total of 19 students at the schools also achieved full marks in one of the A-level exams.

Meanwhile, two Brighton College Dubai pupils — Madeleine Cranitch and Ross Bannerman, Head Girl and Head Boy respectively, achieved impressive 100 per cent Grade 9 for GCSE Mathematics.

“I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our first GCSE pupils who have exceeded their targets. Given the worldwide exam uncertainty, this year has been a demanding one and we do not underestimate the amount of effort that has been required from both pupils and teachers who have had to adapt to a fluid learning style. There is no doubt in my mind that Brighton College Dubai pupils have benefited enormously from a relatively uninterrupted education, with dedicated teachers who go above and beyond. My warmest congratulations to our excellent pupils and staff on these fantastic achievements! As well as being academically dedicated, our pupils have been involved in all other aspects of school life, including taking on wellbeing initiatives, sports and leadership positions,” said Simon Crane, headmaster at Brighton College Dubai.

“I’m completely overwhelmed and so thankful to my teachers at Brighton College Dubai. It’s nice knowing that all the hard work really does pay off!” Cranitch said.

“Opening the results was a massive relief after all the hard work. To know that we’re the first Brighton College Dubai pupils to receive GCSE results and to have these as our legacy is a tremendous honour,” Bannerman added.

Cancelled summer exams