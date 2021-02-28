Unique World Education aims to steer students and young professionals towards success, rooted for half a century in the unparalleled legacy of Professor PC Thomas, known for his pioneering efforts in the field of entrance exam coaching and a well-defined motto of efficaciously preparing students to excel in competitive entrance exams in India (NEET,IIT-JEE, KEAM, VITEEE, BITSAT etc.) as well as national board exams. Unique World’s dedicated faculty is trained by Professor PC Thomas and the teaching techniques and syllabus is structured on the successful methods established by him in the last 58 years. The academy provides students with the exact set of knowledge and skills they need to meet the demands of the competitive world. Today, Unique World students are studying in various Medical and Engineering colleges in India and abroad.
Unique World 2020 batches in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have achieved flying colours in their respective grades, with a 100% success rate in NEET where in student Esther Treasa Jose was the topper from Our Own English High School, Al Warqa. They also had a 100% success rate in the KEAM entrance exam, 85% of their Grade 12 students cracked the JEE exam, 90% students scored more than 92% in Grade 12 (2019-2020 batch), and 95% scored more than 90% in Grade 10 ( 2019-2020 batch).
UWE’s 7 school toppers in grade 10 and 12 (2019-2020 batch):
Gayathri Gireesh 96.5% - JSS international school -Dubai
Swathi Pillai 96.2% - GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail - Dubai
Vishnu Radhakrishnan 96.4% - Emirates National School - Sharjah
Parvathy Satheesan 95.2 % - GEMS Our Own Indian School – Dubai
Varun Venugopalan 94 % - Leaders private school – Sharjah
Sneha Biju Kurup 96 % - Indian High School - Dubai
Farha Mujeeb Full A+ - New Indian model School - Dubai
Why choose UWE:
● Experienced faculties in India
● Printed and digital study matter
● Enabling strong knowledge of science and math
● Augmented reality
● Consistent mock tests
● Individual attention
● Time management techniques
● Online exam portal
● Previous-year question paper discussion
● Career and mental enhancement sessions
● OMR valuation for all exams
● Parents-teacher meeting
● Doubt clearing sessions
● Evaluation reports
● Topper talk shows
Our programmes:
1. NEET Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
2. IIT-JEE Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
3. KEAM Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
4. CBSE Support Class- From grade 8 to 12
5. Foundation Course for JEE and NEET – Grades 8, 9 and 10
Scholarships and concessions in fees are available to high-calibre students in the UAE.
Get in touch:
DUBAI, AL KARAMA, Phone 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825
DUBAI, AL QUSAIS, Phone 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825
ABU DHABI - HAMDAN STREET, Phone 02 627 8480; 056 233 8977
Visit http://www.uniqueworldedu.com to know more