Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is partnering with OliOli, an experiential play museum based in Dubai, to organise an immersive exhibition titled ‘My Little World’, featuring the children’s stories of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Inspired by His Highness’s children’s books, the event introduces participants to five stories written by him, through interactive story reading sessions in Arabic and English and hands-on activities related to the stories held at a temporary indoor desert campsite. ‘My Little World’ runs from November 12 to December 4.

During the event, participants will be able to enjoy Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s stories, including My Mother Like No Other, My First Horse, My Friend the Lion, Camping with Scorpions and My Cave of Treasures.

‘Deeper insights’

Ayesha Bin Kalli

Ayesha Bin Kalli, senior executive — marketing, Brand Dubai, said: “The event will provide participants with deeper insights into how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s childhood shaped his character and vision. The wonderful stories of his various childhood adventures give us glimpses into the interactions and influences that moulded his thinking, personality and outlook on life. The reading sessions and hands-on activities have been designed not only to provide children with a unique learning experience, but also to spark their creativity, curiosity and passion for reading, which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid himself has been keen to instil in young minds through many initiatives.”

‘Dive deeper into the stories’

Asha Ramchandani

Asha Ramchandani, the co-founder of OliOli said: “We are incredibly honoured to partner with Brand Dubai to create an immersive experience that will help children dive deeper into the stories in His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s children’s books. The event will give children the opportunity to explore the experiences, ideas and values that His Highness’s stories have so compellingly conveyed. We are privileged to have the opportunity to bring to life the stories from His Highness’s childhood and the insights he gained, using many engaging exercises that will capture the imagination of children, creating an unforgettable and enriching event.”