Dubai: Enrolment rose 3.5 per cent in Dubai’s private schools this academic year, the new “landscape” report by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) revealed on Tuesday.
Around 10,000 new students joined Dubai private schools, which now number 215, of which 21 opened in the last three years.
The KHDA infographics, which include key data on each phase of Dubai’s private education sector, are designed to give investors, operators, educators and parents insights into the sector as a whole.
‘Confidence in schools’
Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of KHDA, said: “Growth, strength and possibility have long been hallmarks of Dubai’s private school sector. The growth in student enrolment shows the confidence that parents have in the ability of Dubai schools to provide high-quality education in all circumstances.”
He added: “The sustained development of the emirate’s school sector reflects the energy, resilience and dynamism that Dubai has been able to maintain. Consistent with the Expo 2020 theme of opportunity, our education sector continues to offer families and investors new possibilities.”
Most parents happy
Also featured in the infographics are figures from the KHDA parent survey conducted this year, completed by more than 70,000 parents. According to the survey, 87 per cent parents said they are satisfied with the quality of education their children receive in Dubai.
Young teachers
The report also noted almost half of all teachers in Dubai were under 40 years old, with India, UK and Egypt making up the top three nationalities.
-Total number of students – 289,019
-Total number of Emirati students – 30,515
The report showed that Dubai embraces 215 private schools, which receive 289,019 male and female students, belonging to about 185 nationalities and cultures, and who receive their education through 17 diverse educational curricula.