1. Eid Al Adha 2023: Sharjah announces holidays for government departments

Eid break will begin on Tuesday, June 27

Read more ➜

2. How to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days

The 3 month visit visa is sponsored by a UAE resident, here is the criteria for applying

Read more ➜

3. Dubai’s Emirates to hike salaries from July 1

Emirates is giving its staff a salary increase starting July 1, according to an internal letter sent to employees.

Read more ➜

4. Pakistani billionaire, son aboard missing submarine

UK-based Shahzada Dawood and Suleman took paid trip to view wreck of famous Titanic

Read more ➜

5. Teen from Indian village now a Dubai multi-millionaire

PB Abdul Jebbar came to the UAE from India as a teenager to pursue his dream

Read more ➜