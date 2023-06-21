1. Eid Al Adha 2023: Sharjah announces holidays for government departments
Eid break will begin on Tuesday, June 27
2. How to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days
The 3 month visit visa is sponsored by a UAE resident, here is the criteria for applying
3. Dubai’s Emirates to hike salaries from July 1
Emirates is giving its staff a salary increase starting July 1, according to an internal letter sent to employees.
4. Pakistani billionaire, son aboard missing submarine
UK-based Shahzada Dawood and Suleman took paid trip to view wreck of famous Titanic
5. Teen from Indian village now a Dubai multi-millionaire
PB Abdul Jebbar came to the UAE from India as a teenager to pursue his dream