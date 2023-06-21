Sharjah: Sharjah Human Resources Directorate (SHRD) on Tuesday announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the government departments, bodies and institutions.
The (SHRD) announced that the holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private sector in the country will start on 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding to Tuesday, June 27, and will end on Friday, June 30. Work will resume on Monday, July 3.
On Sunday, the Supreme Court announced that Monday, June 19 will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah, after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom. It means Eid Al Adha 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, as it traditionally falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Accordingly, Arafat Day, which is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, will occur on Tuesday, June 27.
READ MORE
- Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces private sector holidays
- Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces holidays for public sector
- Eid Al Adha Holidays 2023: Free fireworks in Dubai – here is all you need to know
- Eid Al Adha 2023: Saudi Arabia announces private sector holidays
- Eid Al Adha 2023: Oman announces Eid holidays public and private sectors
In most Islamic countries, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28.