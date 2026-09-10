Dubai Police and Digital Dubai launch AI system for smarter workforce planning
Dubai: Dubai Police and Digital Dubai have launched an artificial intelligence-powered system designed to improve workforce planning by matching employees’ skills and specialisations with operational requirements and recommending the optimal deployment of personnel.
The AI-Assisted Shift Management System is designed to make shift planning faster, more accurate and data-driven, while improving workforce readiness, operational efficiency and the use of human resources.
The system analyses operational requirements against employees’ skills and specialisations and recommends personnel distribution based on approved controls. It brings workforce planning, implementation and monitoring together, giving decision-makers a real-time picture of staff deployment, coverage levels and operational readiness.
The technology, which is a registered intellectual property of Dubai Police, represents a shift from traditional scheduling towards an intelligent workforce management model that can respond proactively as operational requirements change.
Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, said artificial intelligence was being treated as a strategic tool to improve government operations rather than simply as another technology.
“At Dubai Police, we view artificial intelligence as a strategic enabler for developing our work, improving the way we utilise human resources, and enabling leaders to make faster and more accurate decisions based on data,” he said.
The system was developed in partnership with Digital Dubai as part of efforts to create more efficient, flexible and proactive government operating models.
Major General Dr Murad said the system’s value comes from its integration with the wider operational environment, linking planning, implementation and monitoring while providing a comprehensive view of workforce allocation and readiness.
He said Dubai Police would continue adopting digital and intelligent solutions to strengthen institutional excellence and future readiness, covering both internal services for employees and services provided to the community.
Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said the system represented the next stage of government digital transformation.
“We are moving artificial intelligence from a tool that supports government work to an integrated capability that helps redesign processes, anticipate needs and turn data into actionable decisions,” he said.
Al Hemeiri said the objective was not simply to add technology to an existing process, but to rethink how work is carried out to make government operations smarter, more flexible and more efficient.
The partnership, he added, reflects Dubai’s approach to government integration by starting with genuine operational needs and using digital infrastructure, data and artificial intelligence to develop solutions with measurable effects on operational efficiency, readiness and employee experience.
The system is delivered through the Smart Employee application, allowing departments and employees to manage and monitor shift-related matters through an integrated interface.
A unified dashboard gives leaders an updated, real-time view of workforce presence, employee distribution and coverage across different work locations.
It also provides indicators to assess the efficiency of workforce allocation, helping leaders make strategic decisions based on accurate and current data.
The system is not limited to Dubai Police. Digital Dubai plans to make the AI-Assisted Shift Management System available to government entities across the emirate, enabling wider adoption of the technology across the government sector.
The system forms part of the Government Resources Planning (GRP) systems developed and managed by Digital Dubai. The GRP ecosystem serves more than 80 government entities and supports functions including human resources, payroll, finance, supply chain and asset management, as well as related digital and smart solutions.
The project also represents a practical step towards Dubai Police’s development of specialised AI agents capable of integrating with institutional systems and turning data into decisions and actions.