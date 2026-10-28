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Dubai Police athlete wins firefighter world title in Las Vegas

Patrik Štefelin clocks 1:20.66 to claim the 2026 world title in Las Vegas

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Dubai Police athlete wins firefighter world title in Las Vegas

Dubai: Dubai Police rescue team member Patrik Štefelin has won the 2026 Firefighter Challenge League (FCL) World Championship in Las Vegas, United States, clocking an impressive 1 minute and 20.66 seconds to claim the world title.

The victory adds to team Dubai Police’s growing record of international sporting achievements, with Štefelin demonstrating the speed, strength, endurance and technical precision required to excel in one of the toughest competitions for firefighting and rescue professionals.

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Štefelin thanked Dubai Police for its support, which enabled him to compete at the prestigious international championship.

A test of speed and endurance

The Firefighter Challenge League brings together elite competitors from around the world to test their physical fitness and professional skills in events designed to replicate the demands of real-life firefighting and rescue operations.

Competitors race against the clock as they tackle obstacle courses, climb towers, drag fire hoses and complete simulated rescue tasks. Their final results are determined by their performance and completion times.

The challenges demand a combination of physical strength, speed, endurance and accuracy, as well as the ability to maintain performance under pressure.

Beyond the competition itself, the championship offers firefighters and rescue professionals an international platform to demonstrate their operational readiness, assess their abilities against top-level competitors and exchange expertise with colleagues from around the world.

From trainer to world champion

Štefelin began his career with Dubai Police as a trainer specialising in firefighting and rescue sports before joining Team Dubai Police’s Rescue Team.

He has since played an important role in the team’s sporting achievements, contributing to several medal wins and championship titles at international competitions.

His latest success underscores his standing as a competitor in the discipline and adds another international title to the team’s achievements.

Dubai Police's commitment to sporting excellence

Štefelin’s victory reflects Team Dubai Police’s focus on physical fitness, technical proficiency and competitive readiness, as well as its ambition to excel on the international stage.

Dubai Police continues to invest in developing its personnel, nurturing sporting talent and providing athletes with opportunities to compete in international events.

These efforts are aimed at strengthening Team Dubai Police’s global sporting presence and building on its achievements across a range of disciplines.

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