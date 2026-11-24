Registration remains open for the January 23-27 competition in Dubai
Dubai: Forty-five teams from 22 countries have registered for the eighth UAE SWAT Challenge 2027, as Dubai Police continues to welcome entries from specialised police units and tactical teams worldwide ahead of the international competition in January.
The five-day event will take place from January 23 to 27, 2027, at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, bringing together special police units, rapid intervention teams and tactical squads to test their operational skills, physical fitness and readiness.
The Organising Committee confirmed that registration remains open for teams wishing to participate in the global competition.
The UAE has registered the highest number of teams so far, with six entries, followed by Russia and Kazakhstan with five teams each. Brazil and Serbia have registered three teams apiece.
The participating countries also include the United States, Oman, Senegal, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Kyrgyzstan, each with two teams.
Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Colombia, Montenegro, Ecuador, Kenya, Haiti and Moldova have each registered one team.
Teams interested in taking part can register through the official website, uaeswatchallenge.com, by completing the required information and uploading the necessary documents.
The committee encouraged teams to register early to allow sufficient time for preparations and ensure they are ready for the competition.
The UAE SWAT Challenge has established itself as one of the world's largest competitions dedicated to specialised tactical teams from police and security agencies.
The event secured entries in Guinness World Records during its sixth and seventh editions for hosting the largest number of countries participating in a specialised SWAT competition worldwide.
The competition aims to promote the exchange of expertise among international tactical teams, showcase the latest global practices in rapid intervention operations and assess participating units' efficiency and operational readiness in handling different challenges.
The competition features five challenges, requiring teams to demonstrate their tactical, physical and technical capabilities while accumulating points throughout the event.
Teams earn points each day, with the overall winner determined by the highest cumulative score across the five challenges.
Members of the public will also be able to attend the competitions and cheer on the participating teams, offering spectators an opportunity to witness the skills, discipline and operational capabilities of elite tactical units from around the world.