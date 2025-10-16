GOLD/FOREX
Dubai traffic alert: Accident causes delays on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Motorists advised to seek alternate routes to avoid long delays

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Dubai Police reported that an accident on the Seih Shuaib bridge on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road disrupted traffic heading towards Dubai on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident affected motorists heading to Dubai, leading to significant delays during peak hours.

Drivers were advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure smoother travel. Dubai Police posted on X: “Accident disrupted traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Dubai, on the Seih Shuib bridge. Please take caution.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
Dubai

