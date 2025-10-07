Morning gridlock: Dubai and Sharjah commuters face traffic delays on E11 road

Within Dubai, various roads are also facing major slowdowns. Heavy congestion is reported in the eastern and northern areas, notably on Ras Al Khor Road, Al Aweer Road, and near Muhaisnah. Further south, the E44 road is seeing delays in areas like Al Quoz 1 and the Dubai Design District, with slow-moving traffic also affecting the D61 road in Al Barsha and the Al Satwa area.