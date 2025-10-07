Morning gridlock: Dubai and Sharjah commuters face traffic delays on E11 road

Google Maps indicates heavy morning traffic on major roads
Dubai: Today, commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are experiencing severe morning delays on Tuesday, October 7, with heavy traffic reported across several roads. Live map data confirms congestion, prompting a strong advisory for drivers to carefully plan their journeys and seek alternative routes.
The gridlock is particularly acute on the E11 road, the primary connection between the two emirates. The ongoing temporary closure of a key exit from King Faisal Street to Al Wahda Street (heading toward Dubai) is compounding the morning rush hour chaos.
Within Dubai, various roads are also facing major slowdowns. Heavy congestion is reported in the eastern and northern areas, notably on Ras Al Khor Road, Al Aweer Road, and near Muhaisnah. Further south, the E44 road is seeing delays in areas like Al Quoz 1 and the Dubai Design District, with slow-moving traffic also affecting the D61 road in Al Barsha and the Al Satwa area.
Motorists are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a safe distance, and show patience during this morning's commute.
