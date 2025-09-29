Severe traffic delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road, Dubai police urge caution

Several vital roads are experiencing severe delays. Notable congestion is affecting the E66 (Al Ain-Dubai Road) and the E44, which is escalating the already heavy traffic on the E11. Commuters should also anticipate delays in the Al Majaz and Al Nahda districts. Additional slow-moving traffic is reported on Al Khail Road and throughout the Al Quoz 4 area. The situation remains difficult on Ras Al Khor Road, Al Aweer Road, and in Muhaisnah.