Severe traffic delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road, Dubai police urge caution

Dubai Police warn of delays on key routes amid waterlogging
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai this morning are facing significant traffic disruption across major routes. Dubai Police have specifically issued a warning regarding water accumulation at the Dubai-Al Ain Road exit towards Jebel Ali, causing traffic issues and advising drivers to exercise extreme caution.
Several vital roads are experiencing severe delays. Notable congestion is affecting the E66 (Al Ain-Dubai Road) and the E44, which is escalating the already heavy traffic on the E11. Commuters should also anticipate delays in the Al Majaz and Al Nahda districts. Additional slow-moving traffic is reported on Al Khail Road and throughout the Al Quoz 4 area. The situation remains difficult on Ras Al Khor Road, Al Aweer Road, and in Muhaisnah.
The most severe traffic conditions are currently identified near Bu Shaghara and Al Nahda. Drivers heading in the direction of Deira must prepare for substantial delays, particularly as traffic is expected to be exceptionally heavy around the Sahara Centre on the Sharjah side of the border.
