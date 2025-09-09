Dubai Summer Surprises' record-breaking DSS 2025 season ends with Dh20 million in prizes

1,200 winners take home gold, cars, cash, and more during summer festival’s 28th edition
Dubai: Over Dh20 million in prizes were shared among 1,200 winners during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025, which officially wrapped up on August 31, closing its 28th edition with record-breaking spending and packed entertainment, organisers revealed on Tuesday.
For the first time, DSS was anchored around three curated shopping phases – Summer Holiday Offers, Great Dubai Summer Sale, and Back to School.
According to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the organisers, the strategy was designed to match consumer spending habits across the summer and delivered striking results.
Average spending rose by 110% between June 27 and August 31. The Great Dubai Summer Sale’s “Shop, Scan & Win” campaign alone generated Dh150 million in transactions.
Families also benefited, with more than Dh1.5 million in scholarships and tech prizes awarded during the back-to-school season. In all, more than 1,050 brands across 3,800 outlets in over 100 destinations participated.
The highlight for many was the series of raffles and promotions. Over 180 draws and 4,000 retail promotions produced winners of new cars, jewellery, cash prizes, electronics, and scholarships.
“This year’s edition not only delivered a season of exceptional value for residents and visitors but also underscored the strength of Dubai’s summer season as a period of sustained economic growth, tourism impact, and retail performance,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE.
DSS 2025 also brought 76 concerts and shows across 35 venues. International stars such as Shreya Ghoshal, Natalie Imbruglia, Macy Gray, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan headlined alongside Arabic music celebrations and family-friendly theatre productions like Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.
A new feature, Gahwa Beats, celebrated Dubai’s coffee culture with performances at unique venues including the Theatre of Digital Art and Sky Views Observatory.
The city’s culinary calendar saw 746 restaurants taking part. Summer Restaurant Week returned with curated menus at 64 venues, while the inaugural 10 Dirham Dish proved a hit with 682 restaurants offering specially priced meals through August.
Eight indoor mall runs added an active dimension to DSS. Families, children, and fitness enthusiasts of all ages took part, turning malls into lively wellness spaces.
Beloved mascots Modesh and Dana kept younger visitors entertained with appearances across malls and attractions. At Dubai Festival City Mall, children enjoyed a Modesh Splash Park, pizza-making workshops, and an exclusive “Modesh Recommended” guide to kid-friendly spots.
The ever-popular Modesh World featured 112 attractions across five zones, with 423 live shows and 28 workshops keeping families engaged all summer.
More than 180 hotels and attractions offered deals, from staycation packages to kids-go-free promotions. The DSS Entertainer app unlocked over 7,500 offers spanning dining, spas, salons, attractions, and city breaks, valid across the summer.
Organisers and partners reported strong results, including higher footfall in malls, bigger transaction values, and increased engagement.
Al Khaja added that DSS continues to be “a cornerstone of Dubai’s seasonal tourism strategy and a key enabler of the D33 Agenda to cement the emirate’s position as one of the best cities in the world to visit, live, and work.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox