Dubai: As many as 79 food outlets in Dubai were closed in the first half of 2021 for not following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dubai Municipality said today.
In a Twitter post, the civic body stated that it had also closed down 168 food establishments during the same period for violating food safety measures. As a result, a total of 247 food businesses were shut in the first six months of 2021.
“As part of its continuous efforts to protect the society, #DubaiMunicipality closed 247 food establishments during the first half of 2021. 79 establishments closed due to the precautionary measures related to COVID-19, and 168 establishments for violating food safety measures,” the tweet said.
These violations were recorded after inspectors conducted 32,091 inspections in the first half of the year and they found that 91 per cent of the food establishments were committed to following the regulations related to food safety and COVID-19 safety, the municipality added.
Read more
Dubai Municipality conducts regular inspections at establishments such as food businesses, salons, massage centres, shopping centres, laundries, gyms and other sports facilities to ensure they follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In food establishments, inspectors also check adherence to Dubai’s strict food safety regulations.