Dubai: The Security Awareness Department of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police have revealed that their ‘Fulfil A Child’s Wish’ programme has made the dreams of 952 children come true since it was officially launched three years ago.
The programme provides a unique and unforgettable experience for children, allowing them to fulfil their dream of becoming a police officer for a day. Children receive customised police uniforms and gifts, tour a state-of-the-art Smart Police Station, and enjoy a show by the K9 unit and the police mascots Mansoor and Amna.
Since the programme’s launch, 143 children had their wishes fulfilled in 2020, 481 children in 2021, and 328 children last year.
Creating memories
“Fulfil A Child’s Wish is an important initiative for Dubai Police and a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the happiness of children in our community,” said Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, the director of the Security Awareness Department.
“We are proud to provide these unique and memorable experiences for children, helping them overcome any fears they may have of law enforcement and promoting a positive image of the police.”
Al Falasi added that Dubai Police is committed to positively impacting children’s lives and creating a brighter future for the community. He added that the partnership with the Tourist Police Department and the K9 Security Inspection Department at Dubai Police and other partners has allowed the programme to reach more children and provide support where it is needed.