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Sharjah Taxi distributes 21,000 iftar meals to drivers during Ramadan

The initiative recognises the efforts of taxi drivers

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sharjah Taxi distributes 21,000 iftar meals to drivers during Ramadan
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Sharjah: In collaboration with the Sharjah Charity International, Sharjah Taxi has distributed 21,000 iftar meals to taxi drivers across the emirate during Ramadan, providing around 700 meals daily.

The initiative recognises the efforts of taxi drivers and aims to ease the challenges of fasting while they carry out their daily duties. It also seeks to enhance drivers’ wellbeing while promoting values of compassion and generosity during Ramadan.

Khalid Al Kindi, Director General of Sharjah Taxi, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to supporting its drivers and strengthening its social responsibility efforts.

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“This initiative aims to support taxi drivers during Ramadan in recognition of their daily efforts in serving the community,” he said. “It also reflects our commitment to strengthening cooperation with local entities, particularly the Sharjah Charity International.”

Al Kindi added that the programme forms part of a series of community initiatives launched by Sharjah Taxi to promote social solidarity and support drivers while they perform their duties.

“It also reflects our commitment to providing a supportive working environment that enhances drivers’ wellbeing and contributes to higher levels of satisfaction and happiness,” he said.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International, said the “Iftar Sa’em” project is one of the key initiatives under the association’s Ramadan campaign.

He noted that the initiative reflects the principles of social solidarity and strengthens partnerships between the association and government and private sector institutions participating in charitable work.

The programme, implemented in cooperation with Sharjah Taxi, forms part of the association’s wider “Iftar initiative” , which operates at more than 129 iftar distribution locations across the emirate.

The meal distribution was carried out through coordinated efforts between the teams of both entities to ensure drivers across Sharjah received the iftar meals throughout the holy month.

Sharjah Taxi is affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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