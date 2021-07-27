Dubai: Dubai Police have called upon the public to help identify a man whose body was found in a deserted yard at Al Muhaisnah 2. The person had no identification documents on him.
The body was transferred to Dubai Police’s Forensic Science and Criminology Department and was immediately examined for the cause of death.
Police have not yet received any missing person’s report since the discovery of the body.
Al Qusais Police Station has urged the public to come forward with any information that they may be having about the deceased person. Community members can either contact the Port Police Station or call 901 to provide information.
Those from outside the UAE can call 04901 to provide information.