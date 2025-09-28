Dubai PodFest 2025: Stories, sound, and the spirit of innovation

Region’s largest podcasting gathering returns on September 30, showcasing success stories
Dubai: The Dubai Press Club (DPC) on Sunday unveiled the full agenda for the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest, the Arab world’s largest annual gathering dedicated to podcasting.
The event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, will take place on September 30, 2025 in Dubai, coinciding with International Podcast Day.
Bringing together leading podcasters, audio content creators, experts, and regional and global industry players, the event will serve as a platform to explore innovation, monetisation, and the regional growth of podcasting.
Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said Dubai PodFest reflects the emirate’s commitment to supporting media innovation and empowering creators.
“We are proud that Dubai PodFest has become a leading annual platform to present ideas and discuss key topics shaping the present and future of the podcasting industry in the Arab world. One of the media industry’s fastest-growing sectors, podcasting stands out for its ability to engage new media audiences. When designing this year’s agenda, we were keen to address the industry’s fundamental priorities — from navigating opportunities and challenges to shaping clear pathways for the next phase. Our aim is to ensure the sustainable growth of podcasting by enabling creators to develop distinctive, professional and innovative content that resonates locally, regionally and internationally.”
Global platform
Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the agenda reflects Dubai’s role as a global platform for creativity and a driver of media development.
“At the Dubai Press Club, we strive to contribute to defining the future of the media industry. Dubai PodFest highlights how creators can leverage technology, data and partnerships to strengthen their content and expand its influence. The event builds on Dubai’s vision to drive innovation across emerging media, empowering Arab talent to take their ideas global.”
Overcome challenges
Mahfoudha Abdullah, Project Manager of Dubai PodFest, highlighted the interactive format of the fifth edition.
“Alongside the main stage, we have expanded the event to include a broad range of practical workshops led by experts and specialists from leading platforms. Our goal is to bring the audience closer to real success stories, provide hands-on tips and enable podcasters to overcome challenges from production to monetisation. Through this knowledge-rich environment, we want to inspire experimentation and help creators turn passion into impactful, sustainable work.”
Agenda highlights
Keynote Session: The Future of Podcast Monetisation with Bryan Barletta, President of Podcast Movement, and Stefano Fallaha, Founder and CEO of Podeo, exploring innovative revenue models.
Podcast Advertising — Unlocking Value for Brands and Audiences: Featuring Pauline Rady (WPP Media), Luca Allam (Luca’s Insight Track), and Lemya Soltani (NBM), moderated by Anam Amin (This Wasn’t in the Manual).
Panels & Discussions: Topics include political awareness, the rise of streaming platforms, live podcasting, independent vs platform publishing, crime podcasts, and health awareness through audio storytelling.
Workshops & Case Studies: Practical sessions spotlighting Arab success stories, podcast production essentials, and the growth of regional podcast platforms.
Closing Session: Art and Creativity in Sound and Visual Media — reflecting on the journey of podcasting from passion projects to influential cultural platforms.
