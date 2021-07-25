The main facade of the Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a fine of Dh10,600 on an Egyptian motorist in Dubai for driving under the influence of drugs and driving a vehicle with an expired insurance and registration.

His driving licence has been cancelled for three months. The defendant will also be deported.

The incident came to light when the Dubai driver was caught by a policeman after he took drugs and fell asleep behind the wheel.

According to the Dubai Traffic Court, a policeman, who was patrolling the Al Muraqabbat area in March this year, noticed a parked vehicle with an expired registration and insurance. He noticed the Egyptian defendant sleeping behind the wheel with two injections beside him. He called for an ambulance and knocked on the door to find out that the defendant was under the influence of hashish.

The driver was caught with 36 grams of drugs. The urinate test revealed that the defendant was under the influence of hashish.

Testimony

“It was 2:19am, when I saw the vehicle. The registration and insurance of the vehicle were expired, the lights were off and a person was sleeping inside behind the wheel. I called for an ambulance and a police patrol and noticed the person was in unusual condition,” said the Emirati policeman. The 43-year-old defendant was transferred to Rashid Hospital.

The defendant admitted to driving the vehicle without insurance and registration but denied consuming drugs. He was charged with consuming drugs, driving a vehicle under influence of drugs, possession of drugs and driving a vehicle without insurance and expired registration.