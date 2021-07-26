Dubai: A Dubai traveller who was caught smuggling drugs in her luggage, claimed that another traveller asked her to deliver the bag to Dubai after his travel procedure was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Nigerian woman was arrested at Dubai International Airport in January this year while she was trying to smuggle 3.2kg of cocaine.
She told the Dubai Court of First Instance, that she was travelling from Nigeria when a traveller asked for her help in delivering his bag as he could not catch the flight due to COVID-19 travel procedures.
Empty bag
A Dubai Custom inspector suspected the woman upon arrival in Dubai and found the drugs. “I found an empty bag inside her luggage. The scan machine found unusual thickness and later we found 3.2kg of Cocaine,” the Emirati inspector said in records.
The defendant told Dubai Police that someone gave her the bag to deliver it to unknown person in Dubai in return of $500 (Dh1,800).
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the 62-year-old woman with possessing and smuggling drugs. The court sentenced the woman for 10 years in jail and a fine of Dh50,000. She will be deported after serving her jail term.